JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Jones County health officials confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases in Jones County.

The Jones County Health Department said that 90 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

Of the 90 COVID-19 tests, 14 were positive and 74 were negative.

Six individuals have recovered, one is hospitalized, four is in isolation, and two deaths related to COVID-19 has been reported in the county.

