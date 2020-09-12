1,454 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC Saturday, 24 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported 1,454 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday, 78 fewer than were reported on Friday.

An additional 24 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,047. The state surpassed 3,000 deaths on Friday. It’s the fourth straight day with at least 24 deaths reported but the fewest since there were 12 on Tuesday.

For the entire calendar week there were 7,925 new cases reported — that’s the fewest for a week since there were 6,952 from May 31-June 6.

There are currently 870 people hospitalized.

There were 17,7817 tests completed Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 2,581,132.

There are 1,454 new cases — a slightly smaller number than Friday but still the second-highest single-day total of the week.

The hospital numbers took a dip with 870 in hospitals after there were 938 yesterday — a drop of 68. And those are reliable numbers with 95 percent of hospitals reporting. That’s one of the larger numbers on record.

The 17,717 tests reported are roughly half of how many there were Friday (34,335). But the percent positive was at 5.2 percent for a second straight day.