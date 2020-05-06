Live Now
145th Airlift Wing Air Force salutes flight path including Greenville, Jacksonville

Courtesy of the North Carolina Air National Guard

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) North Carolina Air National Guard, 145th Airlift Wing will conduct a flyover in the state in aircraft C-17 including Greenville and Jacksonville to honor healthcare workers, first responders, food banks, and the community.

This Air Force Salute is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response while saluting the American Heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19.

The flyover is part of the “Operation American Resolve.”

Aircraft C-17 will depart the Charlotte Douglass International Airport at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Times are subject to change; however, the aircraft is expected to flyover Greenville at 12:21 and Jacksonville at 12:35.

