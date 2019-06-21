15 of 21 people arrested on drug, violent crime charges as part of ‘Operation Second Chance’

15 of 21 people have been arrested on drug and violent crime charges as part of ‘Operation Second Chance’ in Kinston.

On June 13, the Kinston Police Department Narcotics Unit concluded phase 1 of ‘Operation Second Chance’, which targeted repeat drug and/or violent crime offenders.

During the investigation, narcotics detectives obtained state and federal indictments on 21 individuals with a total of 61 charges (51 State, 10 Federal).

As a part of the one-day round-up, detectives apprehended 15 of the 21 violators, recovered two firearms, 27.5 ounces of cocaine, three ounces of marijuana, and MDMA pills.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Office, the State Bureau of Investigations, the Greene/Lenoir/Wayne District Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office.