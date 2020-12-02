15 people displaced in early morning duplex fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifteen people are displaced after an early morning fire at a duplex in Greenville.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. at a multi-family duplex on Westgate Drive.

Multi-family duplex home on Westgate Drive.

According to Greenville Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Bryant Beddard, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officers from GFR and the Red Oak Fire Department responded to the call.

There was significant damage on one side of the duplex from the flames. The other side also sustained damage from water and smoke.

The Red Cross is assisting the 15 people displaced.