15-year-old charged with having gun on school property

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT( – A 15-year-old student has been arrested and charged with having a weapon at J.H. Rose High School Friday.

According to the Greenville Police Department, school administrators and school resource officers assigned to the high school were told that the student may have a gun.

Officers identified and located the student and found him in possession of a handgun.

“I would like to commend the school resource officers and school administrators for their swift actions in identifying this individual and recovering a weapon. Even more importantly, the Greenville Police Department would like to thank the individuals who initially reported this information. While the Greenville Police Department is not aware of any direct threats made by the student toward others, our number one priority continues to be the safety and well-being of students and staff at the school,” said Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman.

The student has been charged with having a weapon on school property and is currently in juvenile custody.

There is no ongoing threat to students or staff at the school, according to GPD.

Officers will have an increased presence at the school for the remainder of the day as an added reassurance.