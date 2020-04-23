15th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The 15th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Greene County.

The Greene County Department of Public Health received notification of the lab-confirmed COVID-19 case Thursday morning.

The individual was tested on Monday, April 20, and is isolated at home, and to protect the individual’s privacy, no further information will be shared.

Out of the 15 cases, nine of the individuals have recovered, are doing well, and are out of isolation.

The Greene County Department of Public Health is currently monitoring six individuals.

Greene County is continuing to monitor the situation and its impact on the community.