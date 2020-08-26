16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured in Goldsboro.

On August 23 the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Georgia Avenue to investigate a Shotspotter alert.

Soon after, a report of a subject being shot was dispatched and officers responded to the 200 block of Kennon Avenue, just a short distance from the original Shotspotter alert.

Upon their arrival, they found a man identified as Tarvis Player suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Player was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care by ambulance and was subsequently transferred to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

He is currently in stable condition.

The Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit responded and began an investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, a juvenile suspect was developed.

On August 25, a juvenile petition was secured on a 16-year-old male suspect for attempted murder in regard to the shooting.

The suspect was arrested in the 100 block of North Georgia Avenue after a brief foot chase by D-Shift Patrol Officers and members of the Support Services Division of the Goldsboro Police Department.

The juvenile suspect was subsequently transported to Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center for secure custody.

He will have an appearance in a Juvenile Court proceeding at a later date.