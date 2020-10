GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A 17-year-old male was fatally shot in Greenville Sunday.

Greenville Police and Fire/EMS were directed to the Baymont Inn in response to a shooting around 10:00 a.m. When officials arrived they found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates.