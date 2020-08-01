17-year-old girl missing from Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Chowan County Sheriff’s office are asking the community’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Officials say Virginia Kingston was reported missing on Friday, July 31.

She is described as a white female with shoulder length strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has a nose piercing and is approximately 5’ tall and weighs around 130.

If you have any information about either of these individuals please contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 482-8484.