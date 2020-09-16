$18 million contract announced for Dredging Project in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded an $18,065,000 contract to Weeks Marine for a dredging project in Morehead City.

Designated as a Federal Navigation Channel, the Morehead City Harbor plays a key role in the local economy and military logistics.

Regular maintenance dredging also ensures that military vessels can use the harbor to deploy Marine Expeditionary Units worldwide.

The project is expected to be completed by April 30, 2021.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement in response:

“Maritime commerce is immensely important to eastern North Carolina. Last fiscal year, Morehead City saw 1.1 million tons of bulk and breakbulk cargo move through its port. Dredging is critical for ships to navigate this massive amount of freight in Morehead City’s harbor, and the benefits of this commerce are vital to our local economy. Morehead City Harbor is also critical to our national defense, as it is frequently used by the Marine Corps. I thank the Army Corps of Engineers for recognizing the need for dredging at Morehead City Harbor and for awarding this contract to keep its waters navigable.”