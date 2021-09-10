18-wheeler crashes into Duplin County business

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials were on the scene of an 18-wheeler that crashed into a business in Duplin County on Friday.

WNCT”s Robert Romero confirmed with Beulaville police that the crash happened at 208 E. Main St. in Beulaville, which is where the Advanced Auto Parts is located. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Police, troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol and EMS were among the officials at the scene. No further information was released as officials were busy tending to the scene.

WNCT has a crew on the way and will have further updates when they become available.