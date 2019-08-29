18-year-old suspect arrested on firearm charges after chase in Tarboro

An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested on firearm charges after a chase in Tarboro.

On August 22 around 10:00 pm, Lieutenant Bruce Edwards and Sergeant Rickie Dozier of the Tarboro Police Department responded to the area of Riverside Plaza regarding a disturbance possibly with a firearm.

Police arrived and spoke with several individuals involved in the disturbance, one of them began to flee on foot.

After a pursuit and briefly losing sight of him, Sergeant Dozier observed the same individual coming from behind a dumpster near one of the adjoining restaurants.

The individual was then taken into custody without further incident.

Based upon the original information received, Lieutenant Edwards and Sergeant Dozier inquired about the firearm.

Upon doing so, the individual confirmed that he had discarded the same near some trash containers at another business.

A subsequent search of the area produced a semi-automatic handgun that the individual acknowledged was in his possession.

The handgun was seized after which a query of the individual confirmed that he was a convicted felon.

As a result, an 18-year-old suspect was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of resist/delay/obstruct a police officer.

He sent to the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.