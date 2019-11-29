19 arrested as part of ‘Operation Harvest’

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 19 people have arrested after officials conducted ‘Operation Harvest’ in several counties.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office conducted ‘Operation Harvest’ after a long-term investigation in order to combat the sale and use of illegal narcotics.
Nash County deputies would like to thank the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mount Police Department, and Nash County Probation and Parole for their assistance during the operation.
During ‘Operation Harvest’, there were 19 total arrests, 85 total charges, four firearms seized, one stolen AR-15, two search warrants conducted, one probation absconder located, two consent searches conducted, and eight outstanding warrants served from various counties.
On October 23, Nash County deputies and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1814 Southwest Main Street in Rocky Mount.
The search warrant stemmed from the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics from the residence.
The search warrant produced four firearms, (one which was stolen), heroin, heroin stamps and packaging equipment, marijuana, and $3,111 in cash.
Christopher Cooper and Tyeisha Williams were charged accordingly.
On November 20, the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force received information that Crystal Dawn Kettells and Clarence Cooper would be staying at 8163 Lancaster Store Road in Castalia.
Both Kettells and Cooper had multiple outstanding drug-related charges stemming from ongoing investigations in Nash and Franklin counties.
Both suspects were taken into custody at the residence.
A consent search was conducted which revealed 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, and assorted paraphernalia in the residence.
On the same day, Nash County deputies, the Rocky Mount Police Department, and the NC Probation and Parole executed a probation search at 425 Arrington Avenue in Rocky Mount due to information received of the ongoing sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.
A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of 53 dosage units of heroin, five grams of crack/cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax pills.
The suspects in the case were Jvon Coley and Allessia Shavon Dancy, which were charged accordingly.
Nash County deputies and Edgecombe County deputies executed a search warrant at 4514 Joe Ellen Road for the presence of illegal narcotics.
During the search warrant, heroin, crack/cocaine, a marijuana plant, and Xanax pills were located.
The suspect Jennipher Snow Flake was charged accordingly.
The following suspects have been charged:
Crystal Kettells
- Conspire to deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Outstanding warrants conspire to deliver heroin and two probation violation
Shabious Marooney Lynch
- Three counts of sell/deliver cocaine
- Three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Three counts of maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance
- Outstanding warrants
- Robbery w/dangerous weapon
- Carry concealed weapon
Aaron McKinley Perry
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Sell/deliver heroin
- Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance
Malcolm Denzel Allen
- Sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance
- Sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance
Clarence Cooper
- Conspire to sell cocaine
- Possession of marijuana
Christopher Allen Cooper
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Shellie Inscoe
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of schedule III
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Titus Rashad Manning
- Three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Three counts of sell/deliver cocaine
- Three counts of maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
Elbert Romy Cherry
- Three counts of sell/deliver heroin
- Three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
- Outstanding warrants
- Felony larceny
- Two counts of obtaining property by false pretense
Jermaine Detron Wilson
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacqueline Denise Johnson
- Possession of heroin
- Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
Joshua Allen Bray
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver methaqualone/qaalude
- Maintaining a place for controlled substances
- Possession of schedule III
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jermele Antwan Farmer
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession counterfeit instrument/currency
Tyiesha Lakesha Williams
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Fred Pitts
- Sell/deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
Jennipher Snow Flake
- Possession of heroin
- Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
- Manufacture marijuana
- Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of schedule IV
Allessia Shavon Dancy
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of schedule IV
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Outstanding warrants
- Felony probation violation
Jvon Coley
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of schedule IV
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Outstanding warrants
- Parole violation
- Order for arrest for hit and run
James Otis Davis Jr.
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Sell/deliver cocaine
- Sell/deliver heroin
- Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substances