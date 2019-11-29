19 arrested as part of ‘Operation Harvest’

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 19 people have arrested after officials conducted ‘Operation Harvest’ in several counties.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office conducted ‘Operation Harvest’ after a long-term investigation in order to combat the sale and use of illegal narcotics.

Nash County deputies would like to thank the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mount Police Department, and Nash County Probation and Parole for their assistance during the operation.

During ‘Operation Harvest’, there were 19 total arrests, 85 total charges, four firearms seized, one stolen AR-15, two search warrants conducted, one probation absconder located, two consent searches conducted, and eight outstanding warrants served from various counties.

On October 23, Nash County deputies and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1814 Southwest Main Street in Rocky Mount.

The search warrant stemmed from the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics from the residence.

The search warrant produced four firearms, (one which was stolen), heroin, heroin stamps and packaging equipment, marijuana, and $3,111 in cash.

Christopher Cooper and Tyeisha Williams were charged accordingly.

On November 20, the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force received information that Crystal Dawn Kettells and Clarence Cooper would be staying at 8163 Lancaster Store Road in Castalia.

Both Kettells and Cooper had multiple outstanding drug-related charges stemming from ongoing investigations in Nash and Franklin counties.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the residence.

A consent search was conducted which revealed 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, and assorted paraphernalia in the residence.

On the same day, Nash County deputies, the Rocky Mount Police Department, and the NC Probation and Parole executed a probation search at 425 Arrington Avenue in Rocky Mount due to information received of the ongoing sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of 53 dosage units of heroin, five grams of crack/cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax pills.

The suspects in the case were Jvon Coley and Allessia Shavon Dancy, which were charged accordingly.

Nash County deputies and Edgecombe County deputies executed a search warrant at 4514 Joe Ellen Road for the presence of illegal narcotics.

During the search warrant, heroin, crack/cocaine, a marijuana plant, and Xanax pills were located.

The suspect Jennipher Snow Flake was charged accordingly.

The following suspects have been charged:

Crystal Kettells

Conspire to deliver heroin

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Outstanding warrants conspire to deliver heroin and two probation violation

Shabious Marooney Lynch

Three counts of sell/deliver cocaine

Three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Three counts of maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

Outstanding warrants

Robbery w/dangerous weapon

Carry concealed weapon

Aaron McKinley Perry

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Sell/deliver heroin

Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

Malcolm Denzel Allen

Sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance

Sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

Clarence Cooper

Conspire to sell cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Christopher Allen Cooper

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Shellie Inscoe

Possession of heroin

Possession of schedule III

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Titus Rashad Manning

Three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Three counts of sell/deliver cocaine

Three counts of maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Elbert Romy Cherry

Three counts of sell/deliver heroin

Three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Outstanding warrants

Felony larceny

Two counts of obtaining property by false pretense

Jermaine Detron Wilson

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Possession of marijuana

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacqueline Denise Johnson

Possession of heroin

Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Joshua Allen Bray

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Possession with intent to sell and deliver methaqualone/qaalude

Maintaining a place for controlled substances

Possession of schedule III

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jermele Antwan Farmer

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession counterfeit instrument/currency

Tyiesha Lakesha Williams

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Fred Pitts

Sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Jennipher Snow Flake

Possession of heroin

Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Manufacture marijuana

Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of cocaine

Possession of heroin

Possession of schedule IV

Allessia Shavon Dancy

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Possession of marijuana

Possession of schedule IV

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Outstanding warrants

Felony probation violation

Jvon Coley

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Possession of marijuana

Possession of schedule IV

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Outstanding warrants

Parole violation

Order for arrest for hit and run

James Otis Davis Jr.