19 offenders at Pasquotank Correctional Institution test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) 19 offenders at the Pasquotank Correctional institution have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pasquotank Correction Institution has tested 45 offenders; 19 have tested positive and 26 have tested negative.

Officials said these cases are the result of inmates being transferred from other correctional facilities prior to April 7.

These 19 cases are included in the test count of 32 cases for Pasquotank County.

The offenders testing positive for COVID-19 are currently isolated from the remainder of the prison

population and receiving care from the prison medical staff, in accordance with CDC guidelines.