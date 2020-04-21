19 offenders at Pasquotank Correctional Institution test positive for COVID-19

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) 19 offenders at the Pasquotank Correctional institution have tested positive for COVID-19.
Pasquotank Correction Institution has tested 45 offenders; 19 have tested positive and 26 have tested negative.
Officials said these cases are the result of inmates being transferred from other correctional facilities prior to April 7.
These 19 cases are included in the test count of 32 cases for Pasquotank County.
The offenders testing positive for COVID-19 are currently isolated from the remainder of the prison
population and receiving care from the prison medical staff, in accordance with CDC guidelines.