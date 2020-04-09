1st COVID-19 related death confirmed in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Craven County resident died from complications related to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 9 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The individual went to the hospital on April 2 and was tested for COVID-19 on the same day and their positive test results were confirmed on April 4.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this individual. Despite our best efforts, this virus has a tendency to be much harder on the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Please listen to the advice of the infectious disease experts in order to reduce the infection rate of this virus. If we work together to reduce the spread of infection it will reduce the number of deaths,” stated Scott Harrelson, Craven County Health Director.