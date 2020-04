KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting the first death in the county of a resident who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual died on Tuesday.

The patient was older than 65 and had several underlying medical conditions.

The patient that died was the 28th case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in the county.

The county has seven pending tests with more than 300 county residents having been tested to this point.