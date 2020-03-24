1st Duplin County resident test positive for COVID-19

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Duplin County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and this is Duplin County’s first case since COVID-19 was reported in the state of North Carolina.

Duplin County Health Department was notified of the positive test on Tuesday, March 24th by the resident’s primary care physician.

It has been determined by the Health Department, that this case was a result of travel-related contact with someone having COVID-19.

Duplin County Health Department staff are monitoring the individual and are following up with all persons identified as a close contact to the case.

The patient, along with their family, is currently following isolation protocol at home in accordance with the CDC protocol and is under the supervision of Duplin County Health Department.

All residents are urged to take the appropriate measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19: