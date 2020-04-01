Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

2 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County received two additional confirmed positive cases bringing the number of cases to a total of 14 cases in the county.

Of the 14 confirmed cases, 9 of those patients have recovered and have satisfied the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) isolation requirements.”

The Carteret County Health Department received clearance by NCDHHS to provide the public with data for age and gender for Carteret County’s confirmed cases:

Table 1. Age Breakdown of Confirmed Cases

Table 2. Gender Breakdown of Confirmed Cases:

Based on the updated testing guidance by the NCDHHS, persons with mild illness (e.g. fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) are being asked to treat their symptoms at home and to self-isolate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV