2 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County received two additional confirmed positive cases bringing the number of cases to a total of 14 cases in the county.

Of the 14 confirmed cases, 9 of those patients have recovered and have satisfied the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) isolation requirements.”

The Carteret County Health Department received clearance by NCDHHS to provide the public with data for age and gender for Carteret County’s confirmed cases:

Table 1. Age Breakdown of Confirmed Cases

Table 2. Gender Breakdown of Confirmed Cases:

Based on the updated testing guidance by the NCDHHS, persons with mild illness (e.g. fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) are being asked to treat their symptoms at home and to self-isolate.