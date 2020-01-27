2 arrest made in stolen property cases in Carteret, Craven counties

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested after officials conducted an investigation into stolen property cases in Carteret and Craven counties.

On January 25, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon

Overton, 33, of Eden, and John Aguon, 29, of Beaufort for their rolls involving stolen ATVs and trailers from Carteret and Craven counties.

Deputies received information that two stolen four-wheelers were going to be transported via an enclosed truck from Craven County to Down East Carteret County.

Deputies later observed the truck and followed it to McGee’s storage on

Harkers Island Road.

The suspects were confronted where Aguon was taken into custody while Overton fled on foot.

Overton was taken into custody the next day from the Hostess House in Newport.

While at McGee’s, deputies discovered another stolen trailer from Craven County.

Detective Sgt. Greg Mason who investigated the case stated the two ATVs and a flatbed trailer were originally reported stolen on January 14 from Universal Motor Sports located at 144 Wayne Drive in Morehead City.

The flatbed trailer was recovered the day before in Newport.

The Georgia Bulldogs enclosed trailer located at McGee’s was reported stolen from Craven County on January 21.

Brandon Overton was charged with felony larceny and two counts of felony possession of stolen goods and was sent to the Carteret County Jail under a $14,000 bond.

John “Gabe” Aguon was charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods and was sent to the Carteret County jail under a $7,500 bond.

This is an on-going investigation and more arrests are expected.