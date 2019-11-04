2 arrested after break-in reported at Personal Storage in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested after police said they were involved in a break-in reported at Personal Storage in Goldsboro.

On October 24, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a breaking and entering that occurred at Personal Storage at 832 West Grantham Street.

Police said that several storage units were either broken into or damaged.

Multiple items from several storage units were reported stolen, police said.

On November 1, after an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, two suspects were developed, and warrants were secured on Timothy Scott Lucas and Sarah Tripplet for breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen goods.

On November 2 at 6:55 p.m., Tripplet was arrested at 2306 Norwood Avenue by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division.

She was sent to the Wayne County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

Lucas was arrested at 9:30 p.m. at 2306 Norwood Avenue by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division and received a $5,000 bond.