2 arrested after break-in reported in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested after deputies said they were involved in a break-in reported in Jacksonville.

On December 7, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Three Bridges Estates in Jacksonville for a report that the victim’s storage shed had been broken into.

An investigation revealed that two individuals were captured on a security camera breaking into the shed.

Steven Darnell Young, 41, of Three Bridges Estates, was arrested December 13 and charged with:

Two Counts Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property

Two Counts Felony Conspire to Commit Felony Larceny

Two Counts Felony Breaking and Entering

Two Counts Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

Two Counts Felony Larceny

Young was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center, where he is currently being held under a $5,000 bond.

A second suspect has warrants pending his arrest.

Kody Lee Holland, 29-years-old, of Jacksonville, is currently in custody in Carteret County after leading several agencies on a vehicle pursuit, which occurred December 11.

At that time, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The driver, Holland, fled the scene.

The pursuit spanned Onslow and Carteret counties and ended after Carteret County Sheriff’s Office apprehended him in Morehead City.

He was charged by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Flee to Elude Arrest; Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle; Reckless Driving to Endanger; Fail to Heed Lights or Siren, Resisting Public Officer and Unsafe Passing.

Charges pending service of the warrants from Onslow County are:

Two Counts Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property

Two Counts Felony Conspire to Commit Felony Larceny

Two Counts Felony Breaking and Entering

Two Counts Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

Two Counts Felony Larceny

The NC State Highway Patrol assisted both agencies in the investigation.