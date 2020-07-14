2 arrested after multi-agency drug bust in Elizabeth Cty

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Two men were arrested on multiple drug charges following a drug investigation.

On Friday, July 10, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Police Department, NC State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), and Dare County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to make a seizure of more than 55 grams of Fentanyl and over $6,000 from two local men.

The investigation began when citizens began to complain about a person utilizing an Elizabeth City hotel as a place to store and sell controlled substances, namely Fentanyl.

Officials joined forces after being made aware of the complaint from concerned citizens.

An investigation was conducted which resulted in the apprehension of a vehicle being operated by one of the suspects and a search of the hotel room was conducted.

The majority of the money was seized from the vehicle and the fentanyl was seized from the hotel room, officials said.

Ronald Darnell Dashiell Jr. of Elizabeth City was charged with:

Trafficking Schedule II

Maintaining Dwelling

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dashiell Jr. was placed under a $22,000 bond.

Brandon Jamal Dashiell of Elizabeth City was charged with:

P.W.I.S.D. Sch. II

He received a $10,000 bond.

Both suspects were transported to the Albemarle District Jail.