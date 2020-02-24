2 arrested after multi-agency drug bust in ENC

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency drug bust in eastern North Carolina.

In August of 2019, the State Bureau of Investigations received information regarding a cocaine dealer in the Pollocksville area of Jones County.

Agents said that Torean McKyle Dean was distributing large amounts of cocaine in eastern North Carolina.

A joint investigation was begun with the SBI, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, and New Bern Police Department.

Hundreds of man-hours were spent in surveilling Dean and documenting his activities.

During the investigation, trafficking amounts of cocaine were purchased from Dean at his home in Jones County on four separate occasions.

Further investigation resulted in a traffic stop of Dean’s vehicle on February 18, by Craven County deputies.

The vehicle was occupied by Dean and Jerome Kenneth Williams.

K9 Stihl alerted on the vehicle for the presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a kilo of cocaine.

The seizure alone removed 8000, street dosage units of cocaine, with a street value of $800,000, in addition to the amounts purchased from Dean at his Jones County residence.

Dean was charged in Jones County with 12 felony counts trafficking cocaine and four felony counts maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.

He was charged in Craven County with two felony counts trafficking cocaine and felony conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Williams was charged in Craven County with two felony counts trafficking cocaine and felony conspiracy to traffic cocaine.