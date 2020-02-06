2 arrested after police responds to suspicious behavior at Elizabeth City residence

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have arrested after a person informed the police about suspicious behavior near his residence in Elizabeth City.

On Wednesday around 4:26 a.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Main Street in reference to a suspicious condition.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed by a resident that two subjects were caught on his Ring doorbell camera at the rear of his residence.

Officers did a canvass of the surrounding area and located two subjects.

The subjects were identified as David Sitzler, 35, and Leonard Conway, 34 years old, both of Elizabeth City.

Sitzler was found to be in possession of a needle containing heroin.

HE had an outstanding warrant from Dare County for child support.

Sitzler was charged with felony possession of schedule I and was served the outstanding warrant.

He was given a $3,500 bond.

Sitzler has been previously charged with injury to personal property in 2009, underage possession of alcohol in 2003, and underage purchase of tobacco in 2002.

Conway was found to have an outstanding warrant from Dare County for failure to appear on a reckless driving to endanger persons or property charge.

He was given a $2,000 bond and a court date of February 20.