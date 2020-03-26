2 arrested after traffic stop results in historic seizure amount of meth in Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop resulted in a historic seizure amount of meth in Nash County, deputies said.

On Thursday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Governors Highway Safety Team members conducted a traffic stop on I-95.

The vehicle, occupied by a male and female, was traveling from New York to Rocky Mount.

During the traffic stop, it was suspected the driver was involved in criminal activity.

Rocky Mount Police Department’s K-9 unit assisted and detected the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in the locating of marijuana in the passenger area and three large bundles of methamphetamine wrapped in plastic were located hidden inside the vehicle.

The driver, Ackeem Baker of Rocky Mount and Xiomara Oyola of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested without incident.

Baker and Oyola were both charged with maintaining a vehicle for sell and delivery of controlled substance felony with intent to sell Marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine by possession by transportation and by manufacture, and drug paraphernalia.

Both were placed under a $500,000 bond and were sent to the Nash County Detention Center.

The methamphetamine, destined for Rocky Mount, totaled one and a half kilograms.

According to deputies, this is the largest methamphetamine seizure in the history of Nash County.