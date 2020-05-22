2 arrested following drug investigation in Swansboro area

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A drug investigation in the Swansboro area resulted in the arrest of two people.
On May 21 members of Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation at a residence in Swansboro.
Several vehicles were witnessed coming and leaving the house and a traffic stop was conducted.
39 year old Richard Patrick David was arrested after a K-9 alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
David of Hubert was also found to have a suspended driver’s license.
He was charged with:
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute cocaine
- Manufacture cocaine
- Manufacture methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while license revoked
David was transported to Onslow County Detention Center under a $121,000 bond.
Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division assisted in this
investigation.
In a separate incident, members of the Drug Enforcement Unit assisted patrol on a traffic stop near West Corbett Avenue.
During the stop, K-9 Bonito alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
A search was conducted, and prescription narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found.
43-year-old Jamie Renee Harmon of Hubert was taken into custody and arrested.
She was charged with:
- Possession of schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of schedule IV controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Harmon was transported to Onslow County Detention Center under a $2,500 bond.
Anyone with information about these incidents may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.