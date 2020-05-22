2 arrested following drug investigation in Swansboro area

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A drug investigation in the Swansboro area resulted in the arrest of two people.

On May 21 members of Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation at a residence in Swansboro.

Several vehicles were witnessed coming and leaving the house and a traffic stop was conducted.

39 year old Richard Patrick David was arrested after a K-9 alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

David of Hubert was also found to have a suspended driver’s license.

He was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute cocaine

Manufacture cocaine

Manufacture methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license revoked

David was transported to Onslow County Detention Center under a $121,000 bond.

Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division assisted in this

investigation.

In a separate incident, members of the Drug Enforcement Unit assisted patrol on a traffic stop near West Corbett Avenue.

During the stop, K-9 Bonito alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search was conducted, and prescription narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found.

43-year-old Jamie Renee Harmon of Hubert was taken into custody and arrested.

She was charged with:

Possession of schedule II controlled substance

Possession of schedule IV controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Harmon was transported to Onslow County Detention Center under a $2,500 bond.

Anyone with information about these incidents may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.