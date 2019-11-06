2 arrested for abducting 20-year-old woman in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two men have been arrested after officials said they abducted a 20-year-old woman in Greenville.

On November 1 around 2:30 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Memorial Drive in reference to an abduction.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, managed to escape her abductors and was waiting for police at a nearby gas station.

Upon further investigation it was determined the victim was walking home from downtown Greenville when she was lured into a car by two unknown males.

As she was riding in the car, one of the suspects groped the victim and tried to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to communicate with friends via text message throughout the entire ordeal and provided key information which allowed them to track her movements.

The friends followed the vehicle until it eventually came to a stop outside the Camelot Inn at 2828 South Memorial Drive.

Once confronted by the victims’ friends, the suspects released the victim from the car and drove away from the scene.

Information provided by the victim and the use of city street cameras led to the identification of the two suspects.

As a result, the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and Special Victims Unit, with the assistance of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 27-year-old Joshua Tyrell Worsley and 33-year-old Cornelius Abdul Langley both of Pitt County.

The suspects were both booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and have been charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Worsley has also been charged with attempted second-degree sex offense.

Due to the sexual nature of the crime, the victim’s name will not be released.