2 arrested for breaking and entering in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Two men were arrested for breaking and entering in Goldsboro.

On February 24, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a breaking and entering to a residence in the 400 block of South William Street.

The victim advised that while he was out of town, an unknown suspect stole items from inside the residence and out of a shed in the backyard.

Officials collected evidence at the scene and suggested the suspect had returned to the residence several times to steal additional items.

On February 28 after an investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, two suspects were developed and warrants were secured on Ryquan Humphrey and James Gibbs.

Humphrey was charged with:

Two counts of each of breaking and entering

Larceny

Possession of stolen goods.

Gibbs was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

Larceny

possession of stolen goods.

A generator stolen during the break-in was recovered in the 400 block of S Herman Street and returned to the victim.

On February 29 at 4:30 a.m., Humphrey was located and arrested by the Goldsboro Police Department Support Services Division in the 900 block of Devereaux Street.

He was transported and served with outstanding warrants.

Humphrey received a $30,000 bond and confined to the Wayne County Jail.

On March 4 at approximately 11 a.m., Gibbs was arrested by the Goldsboro Police Department in the 500 block of Gulley Street.

Gibbs was transported and served with outstanding warrants.

He received a $5,000 bond.