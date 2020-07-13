2 arrested for breaking and entering, larceny in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested for breaking and entering in Pitt County.

At approxiamtely 5:45 a.m. on July 12 deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mercury Drive in Eastern Pines to a report of breaking and entering in multiple vehicles.

Three suspects were spotted by residents.

While attempting to flee in a white Chevy Trailblazer, a suspect reportedly attempted to strike one resident with the vehicle.

Two deputies in the area located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled from deputies, leading them on a short chase.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle on King George Road in Greenville and fled on foot.

Deputies, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K9 units, and officers from Greenville Police Department surrounded the area, taking two of the suspects into custody.

The third suspect, a black male, was not located.

Dillon Shane Bullock, 23, of Greenville was arrested and remains in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center under the following charges with a $1,050,000 secured bond.

Attempted murder

Nine counts of break or enter a motor vehicle

Two counts of a firearm (2 counts)

Larceny

Jessica Mae, Hurst 29, of Washington was arrested and remains in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center under the following charges with a $550,000 secured bond.

10 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle

Three counts of a Firearm (3 counts)

Two counts of larceny (2 counts)

The investigation is on-going, and more charges are expected.