2 arrested for breaking into Onslow, Carteret counties businesses

JACKSONVILLE (WNCT) – Two men are under arrest and charged in several business break-ins in Onslow and Carteret counties.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that Marty Lee Jenkins, 31, of Hubert and Joshua Love, 33, are both charged with two counts felony Breaking and/or Entering, two counts felony Larceny After Breaking and/or Entering, two counts felony Safecracking, and two counts felony Conspiracy.

Deputies said that at least four businesses in Onslow County were targeted.

Deputies began investigating the break-ins on August 29 at the Ole Porte Racquet Club and the Moose Lodge in Swansboro, as well as the Brown Derby and VFW Post 9983 located in Jacksonville.

During their investigation, detectives learned that the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office along with the Morehead City, Beaufort and Emerald Isle Police Departments were working similar cases.

With additional information from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Detectives and the combined efforts of all investigating agencies, the possible suspects were identified.

Jenkins was taken into custody on Tuesday during a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle near the Bear Trail Golf Court.

He was arrested on an outstanding child support warrant during the traffic stop and later charged in connection with the break-ins.

Love was arrested on Wednesday, by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office while attempting to break into a business.

Jenkins and Love are both in the Onslow County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.