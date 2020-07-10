2 arrested for crimes related to sharing private images on social media

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested for crimes related to sharing private images on social media.

On December 4, 2019, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a report that private images had been shared on social media of an individual.

The victim met Dallas Lee Canary, 24, of Sneads Ferry, on a dating site and sent private photos to Canary.

Canary then put the images on social media, deputies said.

Canary was arrested on July 8, for his part in the incident.

He was sent to the magistrate and charged with felony disclosure of private images and felony disseminate obscenity.

Canary was given a $15,000 bond.

Kimm Itro Bellotto, 58, of Jacksonville, was arrested and is accused of trying to extort the victim by requesting the victim to pay her $15,000 to not disclose the private images.

Bellotto was arrested on July 8 and charged with felony extortion.

She received a $10,000 bond.

Both Canary and Bellotto are awaiting their first court appearance.