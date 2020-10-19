2 arrested for stealing political sings while in company of minors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested for stealing political signs while in the company of minors.

On October 18, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division received information from N.C. State Highway Patrol that they conducted a traffic stop for speeding and during the stop, they found a large number of political signs.

During the stop, the trooper determined the signs were stolen from Onslow County.

The trooper contacted the Sheriff’s Office and deputies took the adult suspects into custody.

The investigation determined the signs were stolen from the Haw Branch Road area in Onslow County.

At least two calls from citizens have been received concerning missing signs in that area.

The adults were identified as Trinity La’Sha Rose-Graham, 18, of Wallace, and Sasha Lynn Stukov-Taylor, 18, of Richlands.

They were arrested by NC State Highway Patrol troopers in Duplin County and transported to the Onslow County line, where Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies received them.

They were then transported to the magistrate and charged with:

Steal and remove political signs

Three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Both were given a $500 bond.

Three juveniles were released to family members with pending juvenile petitions.

66 Trump campaign signs were recovered, deputies said.