2 arrested in Dick’s Sporting Goods larceny case

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested for larceny in Goldsboro.

On December 16, 2019, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a larceny that occurred at Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 505 East Gate Drive.

Officials said two suspects had entered the business and gathered up over $3,700 in merchandise before running out of the store and getting into a waiting vehicle.

On February 12 after an investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, warrants were secured on Ayatolla Hannibal and Candis Dunn for larceny, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.

On February 17 Hannibal was arrested by the WakeMed Campus Police.

He was served on the outstanding warrants and confined in the Wake County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

On February 27, Dunn was arrested by the Wake County Sherriff’s Office and served on the outstanding warrants.

She received a $12,000 bond and confined to the Wake County Jail.