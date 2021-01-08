2 arrested in Elizabeth City after multi-agency drug investigation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement officers joined forces after being made aware of a residence being used to store and sell controlled substances to people throughout Northeastern North Carolina.

On Wednesday, January 6, officers from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office,

Elizabeth City Police Department and Dare County Sheriff’s Office teamed up for a multi-agency drug investigation.

An investigation was conducted which resulted in a search warrant being issued. Law

enforcement officers executed a search warrant at 1500 River Road in Elizabeth City resulting in the

arrest of two subjects. Numerous items were seized as evidence during the search warrant. The evidence seized and collected was the residence, twelve (12) ounces of cocaine, a loaded .357 magnum revolver, and over $16,000.

Darryl Torrey Elliott was arrested and confined at Albemarle District Jail under a

$175,000 bond for the following charges:

Trafficking Sch II by Possession

Trafficking Sch II by Manufacture

Trafficking Sch II by Transportation

Maintaining a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Rashawn Maurice Baum was arrested and confined at Albemarle District Jail under a

$50,000 bond for PWISD Sch II.