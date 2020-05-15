2 arrested on drug charges, 20 guns seized

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant at a residence in New Bern.

The New Bern Police Department said that on May 8, information was obtained leading to the issuance of a search warrant at 1718 Park Avenue in New Bern.

During the search of the home, more than 220 grams of meth, more than 36 grams of heroin, over 20 firearms and nearly $3,000 in cash was seized.

41-year-old Stephen Jessie Martin was arrested on Friday and has been charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling for Keeping and Selling Controlled Substances, two counts of Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, two counts of Possessing Firearms with obliterated serial numbers, three counts of Possession of Stolen Firearms and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Martin was sent to the Craven County Jail with a $678,000 bond.

Jennifer Nicole Leary, 26, of New Bern, was also arrested on Friday and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Leary was sent to the Craven County Jail with a $500 bond.