2 arrested on drug charges in Pitt County following vehicle stop

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people were arrested on drug charges in Pitt County following a traffic stop.

On of Friday April 16, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and detectives with the Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic enforcement operation on Highway 11 North. Deputies said they observed a vehicle traveling on the highway with dark tinted windows and a completely tinted front windshield, in violation of North Carolina law.

A search was conducted due to drug paraphernalia being seen. Marijuana was found in possession of the driver and the passenger.

Nedall Akram-Mohammud Alwan, 26, of Rocky Mount was arrested and charged with:

  • Felony Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Amer Mohammed Zughbi, 20, of Rocky Mount was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substance

Alwan was released on a $10,000 secured bond. Zughbi was released on a $25,000 secured bond.

