2 arrested on drug, firearm charges after probation searches in Carteret County

(WNCT) Two people have been arrested on drug and firearm charges after probation searches in Carteret County, officials said.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and North Carolina Probation and Parole conducted a probation compliance search on Friday at the residence of Tyler Lee Hall, at 345 Cyrus Pollard Road – Lot 15 in Newport.

After narcotics detectives arrived at the residence, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, THC based edibles/wax, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, $406, and a firearm were located and seized.

The firearm, a stainless steel .410 gauge H. Koon, Inc. snake charmer, was modified into a weapon of mass destruction.

In addition to the search of Hall’s residence, CCSO narcotics detectives and NC probation and parole officers conducted a search, a few hours later, at the residence of Zachary Dale Barnes, at 4511 Country Club Road in Morehead City.

Law enforcement officers were directed to the residence after community complaints were received that residents of the location were actively selling illegal narcotics.

During the search of the residence, methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, marijuana, Xanax, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and multiple firearms were located and seized.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hall and Barnes.

They were served with warrants and sent to the Carteret County Jail.

Hall was charged with one count each of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing a schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver possessing a weapon of mass destruction, and possession a firearm by a convicted felon. He received a $75,000 bond.

Barnes was charged with one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing a schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing a schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing MDMA with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, and possession a firearm by a convicted felon. He received a $300,000 bond.