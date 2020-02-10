2 arrested on drug, firearm charges after search warrant at Elizabeth City residence

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested on drug and firearm charges after a search warrant at a residence in Elizabeth City.

On February 6, the Albemarle Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located at 311A Locust Street in Elizabeth City.

The Albemarle Drug Task Force consists of agents with the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Bureau of Investigations.

As a result of the search warrant, agents seized cocaine and a firearm.

The task force served warrants on Clevevon Walker, 21, and Ida Dance, 45, of Elizabeth City.

Walker has been charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, controlled substance activity within 1,000 feet of a daycare facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken before a magistrate and given a $21,000 bond.

Dance has been charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of controlled substance activity.

She was taken before a magistrate and given a $3,000 bond.

Walker has been previously charged with two counts felony uttering a forged instrument in 2017, misdemeanor larceny in 2017, financial card fraud in 2017, aid and abet larceny in 2017, felony larceny by an employee in 2017, defrauding drug and alcohol screening test in 2019, and resisting a public officer in 2019.

He currently has charges pending for possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine, and resisting a public officer.

Walker is currently on probation for previous convictions.