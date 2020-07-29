2 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop near Grimesland

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Two people were arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Grimesland.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 28, a deputy from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol Division initiated a traffic stop on NC 33 East near Grimesland after observing a motor vehicle violation.

The stop led deputies to discover and seize the following items:

Two concealed firearms Both were semi-automatic handguns One was reported as stolen out of Rocky Mount

Approximately 1.8 grams of marijuana

The following vehicle occupants were arrested and charged with:

Jaquan Maliak Taylor, 18, of Washington:

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Gun

Possession of Marijuana up to ½ Ounce

He is currently on active probation.

Daymond Elgin Spruill, 18, of Washington:

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Gun

Possession of Marijuana up to ½ Ounce

Taylor was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he is being held with no bond.

Spruill was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and released on a $15,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.