2 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop near Grimesland

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Two people were arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Grimesland.
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 28, a deputy from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol Division initiated a traffic stop on NC 33 East near Grimesland after observing a motor vehicle violation.
The stop led deputies to discover and seize the following items:
- Two concealed firearms
- Both were semi-automatic handguns
- One was reported as stolen out of Rocky Mount
- Approximately 1.8 grams of marijuana
The following vehicle occupants were arrested and charged with:
Jaquan Maliak Taylor, 18, of Washington:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Carrying a Concealed Gun
- Possession of Marijuana up to ½ Ounce
He is currently on active probation.
Daymond Elgin Spruill, 18, of Washington:
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Carrying a Concealed Gun
- Possession of Marijuana up to ½ Ounce
Taylor was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he is being held with no bond.
Spruill was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and released on a $15,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation.