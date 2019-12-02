2 arrested on several charged after residential break-in in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two women have been arrested on several charges after deputies responded to a residential break-in in Farmville.

On Sunday around 8:49 p.m., the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 2825 Cedric Drive in Farmville to a reported breaking and entering in progress at a residence.

While responding to the scene, deputies were notified that the suspects had left in a burgundy colored Chevy S10 truck.

Deputies said they spotted the truck at the intersection of Stantonsburg Road and N.C. 121, where they conducted an investigative stop.

Several items that had been stolen from the residence were recovered from the vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies also seized 4.7 grams of a hard-crystalized substance shown to be methamphetamine by roadside testing and drug paraphernalia.

Two suspects from the vehicle were taken into custody.

Later at the detention center, officials said that another .3 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine was found within one of the suspect’s belongings.

The following suspects were arrested:

Erica Brittaney Locklear, 26, of Benson, was charged with:

Felony second-degree burglary

Felony larceny after breaking and/or entering

She received a $25,000 bond

Kelly Jo Martin, 32, of Greenville, was charged with: