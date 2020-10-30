2 arrested on several charges in Pitt County after vehicle search

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested on several charges after a vehicle search was conducted in Pitt County.
On Wednesday, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol division and Detectives with the Special Operations Unit encountered a Chevrolet Cobalt being operated by Rahkiya Davis.
Deputies said they detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle.
Further investigation and a search of the vehicle revealed two concealed handguns, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
A passenger in the vehicle, Debora Nelson, was arrested for outstanding criminal processes.
Rahkiya Tashuan Davis, 29, of Rocky Mount was charged with:
- Possession of cocaine
- Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance
- Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Davis was released on a $50,000 bond.
Nelson, 37, of Rocky Mount was charged with:
- Two counts of larceny by employee
- Failure to pay fine (Order for Arrest)
Released on a $5,290 bond.