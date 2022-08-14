WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police say they’re investigating after someone crashed an SUV into a Hardee’s Sunday morning and killed two customers who were brothers.

At about 9:47 a.m., police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.

Christopher Ruffin, 58, of Wilson died at the scene. Another customer, Clay Ruffin, 62, was also hit by the vehicle, police said.

Clay Ruffin, who was Christopher Ruffin’s brother, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center but later died, police said.

Lawrence was taken to the Wilson Medical Center where he was treated and released, police said.

Damage at the Hardee’s in Wilson. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

Photo courtesy Jacob Bridgers



Police said multiple officers remain on the scene along with the police department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Patrol Unit.

Only the Ruffin brothers were hit by the SUV in the incident, police said.

“At this time, officers are still investigating the incident but do not believe it to be medical or impairment related,” Wilson police said in a news release.

A large part of the Hardee’s was damaged and crime scene tape is up around the parking lot.

The 2300 block of Forest Hills Road between Westwood Ave. and Walmart was temporarily shut down, according to police. Officers asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

Police say the road is now back open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.