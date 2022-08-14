WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers are dead following a crash at Hardee’s on Sunday morning, according to the Wilson Police Department.

At 9:47 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the Hardee’s location on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single vehicle accident.

At the scene, investigators discovered that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson, collided into the Hardee’s, injuring several customers in the process.

Christopher Ruffin, 58, of Wilson, died at the scene. His older brother, Clay Ruffin, 62, was also struck by the vehicle. Clay Ruffin was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where he would later die as well.

Lawrence also received treatment at the Wilson Medical Center and would ultimately be released, according to police.

The Strategic Traffic Enforcement Patrol Unit responded to the crash and is currently in charge of the investigation.

“At this time, officers are still investigating the incident but do not believe it to be medical or impairment related,” Wilson police said in a news release.

The 2300-block of Forest Hills Road was closed as officers investigated what caused the crash. It has since reopened.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.