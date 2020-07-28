2 charged with intent to sell and deliver marijuana after traffic stop in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana after a traffic stop in Goldsboro.
On Monday, July 27, officers with the Goldsboro Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Unit, Gang Suppression Unit, and Vice Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of U.S. Hwy 70 East.
Kordarrel Sadiek Cobb, a 29-year-old male of Goldsboro was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.
Shaheed Kybir Johnson, a 20-year-old male of Goldsboro was charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of transporting illegal drugs
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Both individuals were arrested without incident and transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office
Johnson and Cobb were given a $6,000 bond.