2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bogue Sound Elementary School

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(WNCT) Two individuals at Bogue Sound Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, Carteret County Public School System officials said.

Parents and Guardians of children and employees who may have been in close contact with these diagnosed individuals have been notified by the Carteret County Health Department.

The Carteret County Public School System continues to implement safety precautions to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus in its schools.

Such actions include the requirement of personal protective equipment by all staff and students, all individuals in the building maintaining social distancing of six feet between one another, enhanced cleaning procedures of surfaces in the facilities, screening procedures for all individuals that enter the buildings, and constant monitoring for virus symptoms of all staff and students during the school day.

Should an individual in the school system receive a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, the parents or guardians of students or the employees who have been in close contact will be notified by the Health Department, officials said.

The Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Public School System continue to work to identify best practices for preventing illness within the school system and to address any exposure situations that arise in the school system.