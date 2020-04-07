2 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The first positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jones County.

Two individuals who were in direct contact with each other were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, April.

Confirmation of positive COVID-19 test results was forwarded to Jones County Health Department on Tuesday, April 7.

Jones County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff are working at this time to conduct contact tracing to make sure everyone who came into close contact with this individual is contacted.

“Jones County Health Department staff are following all state protocols and will be conducting contact tracing to help identify potential exposures within the County,” stated Wesley Smith, Jones County Health Director.

Currently, the two individuals are hospitalized.

