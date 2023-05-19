FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed and all lanes of Interstate 95 South, as well as, the left lane of I-95 North were closed two miles north of Exit 81, Interstate 40, because of a vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, a CBS 17 crew and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers pulled up on the wreck about 3:21 p.m. on Thursday to find a box truck with two people in had been traveling north on I-95 and crossed through the cable barrier into the southbound side of the interstate.

It hit a Toyota pickup truck with two men in it practically head on. Both men in the pickup truck died. The two people in the box truck suffered injuries and were transported to WakeMed in Raleigh, troopers said

A white SUV that was behind the pickup truck crashed into it. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Troopers are still working to notify next of kin. They said the victims were from the Piedmont Triad area of the state.

The highway patrol told CBS 17 that one lane on southbound I-95 had reopened as of 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers said the box truck still needed to be move before the rest of the road could reopen.

The highway patrol is consulting with the Johnston County District Attorney about charges for the box truck driver. Troopers are still investigating the crash.

The road was expected to fully reopen by 9 p.m. NCDOT initially said the road would reopen by 7 p.m.

Drivers should use the following detour: