(WNCT) Edgecombe County officials said that two people died in an overnight fire reported just outside Princeville.

According to Edgecombe County Emergency Management, the fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Hwy. 33, just outside Princeville.

A passerby saw the fire and stopped to bang on the door, trying to wake up the people inside.

The couple’s adult son was able to get out of the home, but his parents did not, officials said.

The home is a total loss.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.