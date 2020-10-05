2 drivers hospitalized after head-on collision in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Two drivers are hospitalized after a head-on collision in Duplin Count, according to Duplin County Fire.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday, October 4.

A driver was heading westbound in the Eastbound lanes on E. NC 24 Highway just outside of Kenansville near Grumman Powell Road.

A wrong-way pick-up truck struck a passenger car head-on, one person was pinned in a vehicle and was airlifted to a trauma center, a second patient was transported to Vidant Duplin Hospital.

Multiple EMS units were on the scene as well as Kenansville Fire, Sarecta Fire, Duplin County Sheriff Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.